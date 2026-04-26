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Martin Ojeda News: Logs 11 crosses, five accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Ojeda had one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to D.C. United.

For only the second time in 2026, Ojeda logged double-digit crosses. In terms of accurate efforts, he updated his season-high. A good chunk may be because of Ojeda's eight corners, also his season-high.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
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