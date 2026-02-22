Martin Ojeda News: Offensive juggernaut

Ojeda recorded three shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against New York Red Bulls.

Unfortunately for Orlando's top attacker, New York Red Bulls were able to largely bottle him up when it came to goals or assists. Ojeda still put up massive numbers and can be expected to deliver another strong performance against an Inter Miami team which did give up 55 goals in last year's regular season.