Martin Ojeda News: Offensive juggernaut
Ojeda recorded three shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against New York Red Bulls.
Unfortunately for Orlando's top attacker, New York Red Bulls were able to largely bottle him up when it came to goals or assists. Ojeda still put up massive numbers and can be expected to deliver another strong performance against an Inter Miami team which did give up 55 goals in last year's regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Ojeda See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form297 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back304 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing318 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack325 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring332 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Ojeda See More