Martin Ojeda News: Opens the scoring Saturday

Ojeda scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing twice (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Ojeda found the back of the net in the 18th minute, opening the scoring in the match while tying for the team-high with three shots. The attacker has combined for two goal involvements, five shots, five chances created and 10 crosses over his last three starts.