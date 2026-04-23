Martin Ojeda News: Records brace
Ojeda scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-1 victory versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.
After scoring in open play against Charlotte, Ojeda successfully converted a free-kick. By logging a brace, he doubled his 2026 season's goal tally from two to four across nine appearances.
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