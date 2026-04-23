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Martin Ojeda News: Records brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Ojeda scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-1 victory versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

After scoring in open play against Charlotte, Ojeda successfully converted a free-kick. By logging a brace, he doubled his 2026 season's goal tally from two to four across nine appearances.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
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