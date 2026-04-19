Martin Ojeda News: Registers most crosses
Ojeda had three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Houston Dynamo.
Ojeda recorded the most crosses in the game and also created a chance. He has accumulated 23 crosses and created six chances in the last four games, but remains without an assist this campaign.
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