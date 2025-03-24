Martin Ojeda News: Scores, assists in win

Ojeda scored one goal and assisted twice from six shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus D.C. United.

Ojeda notched his third goal of the season as he extended the lead in the 44th minute with a shot from the edge of the box that was deflected by a defender before going in. Additionally, he registered two assists in the second half of the match. He is now up to six goal contributions in the season.