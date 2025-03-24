Martin Ojeda News: Scores, assists in win
Ojeda scored one goal and assisted twice from six shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus D.C. United.
Ojeda notched his third goal of the season as he extended the lead in the 44th minute with a shot from the edge of the box that was deflected by a defender before going in. Additionally, he registered two assists in the second half of the match. He is now up to six goal contributions in the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now