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Martin Ojeda News: Scores brace in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Ojeda scored two goals to go with six shots (three on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Cincinnati.

Ojeda provided an attacking spark for the losing team, converting from the penalty spot and firing a stunning free kick shot in the 16th and 48th minutes, respectively, of the weekend matchup. This marked his fourth game with multiple goals in his last seven MLS outings, continuing an exceptional run of form. Ojeda has now amassed 11 goals along with 49 shots (24 on target), 76 crosses (22 accurate) and 23 chances created through 15 league matches. He remains one of the most successful set-piece takers in the competition, handling the majority of Orlando's corners and free kicks.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
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