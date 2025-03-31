Martin Ojeda News: Scores goal in win

Ojeda scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ojeda is in excellent form this season and scored his fourth goal in six appearances with a penalty kick on Saturday against LA Galaxy. He needs one more goal to match his total from last season and two to equal his career high from 2023 with Orlando. He has also provided three assists so far and is on pace to surpass his career-best mark of nine from last season. He will try to build on his strong start against Philadelphia on Saturday.