Martin Ojeda News: Scores hattrick to spark comeback
Ojeda scored three goals to go with seven shots (five on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-3 win versus Inter Miami CF.
Ojeda scored three goals, coming back from 3-0 behind to win 4-3. Ojeda scored his first in the first half and then two in the second half to bring the game back to 3-3. He has now scored seven goals this season and took seven shots in the game, his most in any game this season. He also put five shots on target. The forward continues his run as Orlando's main set-piece taker taking two corners and a penalty.
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