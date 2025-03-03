Martin Ojeda News: Scores in win

Ojeda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto FC.

Ojeda found the net in the second half after being set up by Cesar Araujo. He has now recorded a goal contribution in back-to-back league games. His involvement in the attack was more limited this time, finishing with just one chance created and three crosses. He will try to extend his streak against New York City on Saturday.