Martin Ojeda News: Scores once in loss

Ojeda scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-2 loss versus Inter Miami CF.

Ojeda opened his season account with a stunning outside of the foot goal and backed it up with three more shots and one chance created. The strike ended a six game drought without a goal contribution that carried over from last season, a tough run for a player who scored 16 goals and registered nine assists in his last campaign, and a sign that one of the league's most dangerous attackers is finding his form again.