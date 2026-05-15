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Martin Ojeda News: Scores two in 4-3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Ojeda scored two goals to go with six shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-3 victory versus Philadelphia Union.

Ojeda scored two to bring him to nine goals for the season. Seven of these nine have come in three games across the last five matches. He took six shots in the match, his second time this season, taking this amount or more.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
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