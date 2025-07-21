Martin Ojeda News: Scores two in win

Ojeda scored two goals to go with seven shots (four on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over New England Revolution.

Ojeda came up huge to lift his squad with their only two goals of the match. This marked his second multi-goal game of the season, as he is up to 12 goals in 24 appearances. His whopping seven shots in the match tied his season high, and he is up to 15 shots and six shots on target over the last three matches.