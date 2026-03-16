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Martin Ojeda News: Scores winner against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ojeda scored a goal off two shots (both on target), created two chances and sent in six crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Ojeda not only scored the game-winner with a great one-timer just after the half-hour mark but also played a great game overall, creating a lot for teammates from both open play and set pieces. With two goals over four starts, the playmaker is off to a great beginning of campaign and will try to at least replicate the numbers from last season, when he consolidated himself as one of MLS premier players at his position.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
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