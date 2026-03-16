Martin Ojeda News: Scores winner against Montreal

Ojeda scored a goal off two shots (both on target), created two chances and sent in six crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Ojeda not only scored the game-winner with a great one-timer just after the half-hour mark but also played a great game overall, creating a lot for teammates from both open play and set pieces. With two goals over four starts, the playmaker is off to a great beginning of campaign and will try to at least replicate the numbers from last season, when he consolidated himself as one of MLS premier players at his position.