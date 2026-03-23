Martin Ojeda News: Shut out by Nashville
Ojeda took two shots (off target), sent in five crosses (three accurate), created two chances, and suffered three fouls in Saturday's 5-0 loss at Nashville.
A stout Nashville SC defensive effort effectively shut down Ojeda and Orlando City. He had 16 goals and 14 assists last season, and Orlando will lean on the diminutive attacker to keep pace with a fiery LAFC attack on the road on Saturday, April 4.
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