Martin Ojeda News: Supplies assist in defeat

Ojeda supplied an assist Saturday in Orlando's 4-2 loss at the hands of Philadelphia Union. The forward led the Orlando attacking effort with 13 crosses (five accurate) and six corners while creating five chances. Dating back to his final three appearances of the 2024 season, Ojeda has attempted double-digit crosses in three of his last four appearances (four starts.