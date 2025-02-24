Fantasy Soccer
Martin Ojeda headshot

Martin Ojeda News: Supplies assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Ojeda assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Philadelphia Union.

Ojeda supplied an assist Saturday in Orlando's 4-2 loss at the hands of Philadelphia Union. The forward led the Orlando attacking effort with 13 crosses (five accurate) and six corners while creating five chances. Dating back to his final three appearances of the 2024 season, Ojeda has attempted double-digit crosses in three of his last four appearances (four starts.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
