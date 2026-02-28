Martin Payero Injury: Available against Milan

Payero (knee) has been called up for Sunday's contest versus Milan.

Payero won't miss time after tweaking his knee last week, but it remains to be seen whether he's fit enough to keep starting or if the coach will turn to Warren Bondo or Jari Vandeputte and manage his minutes. Payero has sent in at least one cross in three games in a row, amassing seven deliveries (three accurate) and adding three chances created, five corners and two off-target shots during that span.