Martin Payero Injury: Forced off versus Roma

Payero had one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in 49 minutes in Sunday's game against Roma before exiting due to a knee injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Payero tweaked the joint late in the first half and tried to give it a go after intermission, but wasn't running fluidly and bowed out. He's set for tests before next Sunday's home game versus Milan. Warren Bondo was chosen over Jari Vandeputte and Alberto Grassi to substitute for him in this one.