Martin Payero headshot

Martin Payero Injury: Selected for Udinese clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 8:13am

Payero (lower leg) has been inserted in Cremonese's call-ups to face Udinese on Sunday.

Payero is good to go after skipping the previous fixture due to a knock, but has started just once in his last seven appearances. He has recorded three shots (two on target), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners during that stretch. He has created at least one chance in three bouts in a row, racking up four.

Martin Payero
Cremonese
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