Martin Payero Injury: Sidelined for Como bout

Payero will skip Sunday's clash against Como because of a stomach bug, Cremonese announced.

Payero came down with an illness and won't be an option for the season finale, closing his campaign with one goal, 23 shots (eight on target), 12 chances created and 34 crosses (eight accurate) in 25 appearances (16 starts). Warren Bondo (undisclosed) is also out in the midfield. Payero's future will likely hinge on whether Cremonese will avoid relegation, as he's on loan from Udinese.