Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Martin Payero headshot

Martin Payero News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Payero had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot and crossing once accurately during Sunday's 3-0 win over Empoli.

Payero entered the match in the 64th minute and set up Florian Thauvin in the 90th for the game's final goal. The assist was the first goal involvement since January 20th for Payero who hasn't started either of Udinese's past two matches.

Martin Payero
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now