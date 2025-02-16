Martin Payero News: Assists as substitute

Payero had an assist with his lone chance created while taking an off target shot and crossing once accurately during Sunday's 3-0 win over Empoli.

Payero entered the match in the 64th minute and set up Florian Thauvin in the 90th for the game's final goal. The assist was the first goal involvement since January 20th for Payero who hasn't started either of Udinese's past two matches.