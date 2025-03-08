Martin Payero News: Available against Lazio

Payero (personal) will return Monday versus Lazio, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Payero has reported back to the team after sitting out one fixture to welcome the birth of his child. He hasn't started in his last three displays, as the coach has turned to Arthur Atta (lower leg) and Alexis Sanchez. He has posted one assist, six shots (one on target), one chance created and three crosses (two accurate) in his last five appearances (two starts).