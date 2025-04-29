Fantasy Soccer
Martin Payero headshot

Martin Payero News: Disqualified for Cagliari match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Payero had five key passes, seven crosses (four accurate), two shots (one on target) and four corners and picked up his fifth yellow card in Monday's 0-0 draw with Bologna.

Payero had his best display of the season, setting new season highs in chances and crosses and pacing his team in those stats, but he won't be available for the next fixture against Monza due to yellow card accumulation. Sandi Lovric or Oier Zarraga will take his place in the midfield.

Martin Payero
Udinese
