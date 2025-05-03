Martin Payero News: Serves suspension

Payero completed a one-match disqualification in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

Payero will be eligible to play versus Monza next Sunday and will fight for a couple of spots in the XI with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Sandi Lovric and Oier Zarraga. His role has fluctuated throughout the season. He has averaged one shot per game (two accurate) in his last six appearances (three starts), adding seven key passes, 12 crosses (five accurate) and seven tackles (five won).