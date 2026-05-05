Martin Payero News: Solid cameo in Lazio meeting

Payero had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners and created two scoring chances in 29 minutes in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Lazio.

Payero outplayed the starters in his shift off the bench, contributing in multiple categories. He could unseat Alberto Grassi or Warren Bondo in the next round. He has logged at least one key pass in the last three fixtures, piling up four and adding two shots (one on target), three corners and four crosses (two accurate) over that span.