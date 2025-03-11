Martin Payero News: Swings in two crosses versus Lazio

Payero (personal) had two crosses (zero accurate), two corners and one shot (zero on target) in 25 minutes in Monday's 1-1 draw with Lazio.

Payero saw his normal minutes off the bench after skipping the previous game for personal reasons. Arthur Atta and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp have been playing over him lately. He has assisted once and posted five shots (zero on target), one chance created and four crosses (one accurate) in his last five showings (one start).