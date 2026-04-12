Martin Payero News: Three crosses from bench

Payero had three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Cagliari.

Payero would appear from the bench for a third straight match Saturday, as the midfielder would appear for 22 minutes. He did well in his time with his three crosses, but did not see much progress for his team from those. He has recently dropped to more of a rotational role, only starting in two of his past seven appearances.