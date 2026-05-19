Martin Payero News: Unused sub in Udinese meeting

Payero (lower leg) didn't feature in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Payero worked his way back from a bruise, but the coach utilized different midfielders, and he didn't get any minutes, even though Warren Bondo (undisclosed) was absent. He'll compete again with Alberto Grassi, Youssef Maleh, Morten Thorsby and Jari Vandeputte in multiple spots in the last game of the season.