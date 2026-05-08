Martin Satriano Injury: Likely against Real Oviedo

Satriano (knee) is back in team training and is likely to be back available for Sunday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to coach Jose Bordalas. "Martin is already training with the team. Tomorrow is the last session left and we trust in having him available for Sunday."

Satriano had been confirmed with a left knee contusion after medical tests earlier in the week, but his rapid return to near-full training is an encouraging sign heading into a crucial European qualification fixture. The club will make a final call after Saturday's session before confirming his involvement, with manager Bordalas clearly optimistic about having one of his most important attacking contributors available for what is a pivotal clash in Getafe's push for a European spot.