Martin Satriano Injury: Suffers knee contusion

Satriano was confirmed with a contusion in his left knee after undergoing medical tests, with his availability for Sunday's clash against Real Oviedo dependent on the evolution of the injury, according to the club.

Satriano has been one of Getafe's most important attacking contributors in the second half of the season and his potential absence would be a real blow for coach Jose Bordalas heading into a crucial European qualification fixture. The club will monitor his condition closely over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement Sunday, with Adrian Liso expected to take on a larger role in the front line if Satriano cannot be cleared in time.