Martin Satriano Injury: Training gradually with squad

Satriano (knee) is gradually returning to collective training with the squad, the club announced.

Satriano is progressing well in his rehabilitation from an ACL tear that sidelined him for the past six months. He is gradually integrating into squad training and could return to the pitch by the end of the month or the beginning of May if everything goes as planned without setbacks. This is a positive development as the forward was expected to be a regular starter before his injury and could still provide a boost to the frontline for the final stretch of the season.