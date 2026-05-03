Martin Satriano News: Active in loss

Satriano generated four shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Satriano failed to find the net from several attempts against Rayo, with his four shots matching his highest total since joining Getafe in January. He has recently formed a two-man front line with Luis Vazquez, but both forwards have struggled to score under such scheme. After tallying four goals and one assist over a seven-game stretch between February and April, Satriano is now on a four-game drought in terms of direct contributions.