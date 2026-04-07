Martin Satriano News: Goal and assist Sunday

Satriano scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Athletic.

Satriano was involved in both of his side's goals Sunday as he assisted Luis Vazquez's opener in the 14th minute, then scored a goal himself in the 90th minute to seal up the victory. He now has four goals and one assist since joining Getafe in January, all of which have come in his last seven appearances. He'll look to keep his hot run of form going Monday at Levante.