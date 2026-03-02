Martin Satriano News: Lone goal in Monday

Satriano scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 win against Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Satriano recorded his second goal for Getafe to take the win over cross town rivals on Monday. He has been an huge loan pick up for the team, already producing seven shots with five key passes and eight successful dribbles in seven appearances.