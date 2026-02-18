Martin Satriano News: Scores against Villarreal

Satriano scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Villarreal.

Satriano scored a well taken header from a cross into the box, assisted by fullback Juan Iglesias, marking his first goal for Getafe since joining on loan from Lyon in January. Getafe are now unbeaten in their last four league matches, and while Satriano's individual start had been quiet across his first five appearances, he has started all of them and remains trusted in the lineup. After opening his account, he is likely to keep his place heading into the next fixture against Sevilla in what should be a competitive mid table matchup.