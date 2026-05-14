Martin Satriano News: Scores brace Wednesday

Satriano scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Mallorca.

Satriano essentially won Wednesday's match in the first half as he opened up the scoring in the 14th minute with a close-range strike assisted by Allan Nyom, then doubled the lead in the 41st minute with an unassisted goal. He now has seven goal contributions since joining Getafe in January, all of which have come in his last 13 appearances. He'll look to keep up this positive form during the final two matches of the campaign.