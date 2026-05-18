Martin Satriano News: Set for suspension

Satriano will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga and will therefore miss Sunday's season finale against Osasuna.

Satriano picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's season finale against Osasuna. The striker has been a locked-in starter for Getafe since joining them from Lyon, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Luis Vazquez expected to start in his spot for that clash. Satriano ends the season with six goals, a career high for him, one assist and 16 shots across 18 La Liga starts.