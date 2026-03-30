Martin Satriano News: Sold to Getafe

Satriano has completed a permanent transfer to Getafe from Lyon, according to his former club.

Satriano is out of Lyon after only signing with the club this summer, as Getafe has activated the purchase clause on his loan. He played in 17 games (14 starts) with Lyon, seeing a better role with Getafe, as he has yet to miss a start in 10 appearances, earning three goals. He is likely to continue in this starting role as he builds his role with Getafe.