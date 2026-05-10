Martin Satriano News: Starting Sunday
Satriano (knee) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Oviedo.
Satriano is returning Sunday as expected after a slight knee injury, with the forward not just fit but finding the starting XI immediately. This continues a trend he should keep until the end of the season, having yet to miss a start in his 16 appearances since joining the club, recording four goals and one assist during that span.
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