Martin Satriano headshot

Martin Satriano News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Satriano (knee) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Oviedo.

Satriano is returning Sunday as expected after a slight knee injury, with the forward not just fit but finding the starting XI immediately. This continues a trend he should keep until the end of the season, having yet to miss a start in his 16 appearances since joining the club, recording four goals and one assist during that span.

Martin Satriano
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now