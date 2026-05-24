Martin Satriano headshot

Martin Satriano News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Satriano is no longer suspended and is an option again.

Satriano is back from his ban after the end of the season, unfortunately missing the season finale due to his ban. After joining Getafe this season, the forward worked into a regular role in the attack, notching six goals and one assist in his 18 appearances with the club, a successful campaign for only half of a season with them.

Martin Satriano
Getafe
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