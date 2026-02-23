Martin Satriano headshot

Martin Satriano News: Three shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Satriano generated three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Sevilla.

Satriano saw numerous chances to score Sunday but couldn't capitalize on his chances, forcing a save on two of his shots. This comes after he bagged a goal last match, accounting for his first goal with the club. That said, he remains at one goal contribution in six appearances with the team.

Martin Satriano
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now