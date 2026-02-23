Martin Satriano News: Three shots, no goal
Satriano generated three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Sevilla.
Satriano saw numerous chances to score Sunday but couldn't capitalize on his chances, forcing a save on two of his shots. This comes after he bagged a goal last match, accounting for his first goal with the club. That said, he remains at one goal contribution in six appearances with the team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now