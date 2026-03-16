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Martin Terrier Injury: Doing fine after exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Terrier (ankle) is doing fine after his exit due to injury during Saturday's draw against Bayern, he said on his instagram, according to UBK Official. "Thank you all for your messages following the tackle I suffered today during the game against Bayern, I'm doing fine and there is no gravity regarding the issue."

Terrier was forced off at halftime in Saturday's clash against Bayern after a brutal ankle challenge from Nicolas Jackson, but the Frenchman said he is doing fine and should be available for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Arsenal. That is a big boost for the Werkself, as Terrier has locked down a starting role in the attacking midfield over the last four matches across all competitions. If he is not cleared in time, Ibrahim Maza is expected to step in and take over the role against the Gunners.

Martin Terrier
Bayer Leverkusen
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