Martin Terrier Injury: Subbed off injured
Terrier was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich due to an apparent injury, the club announced.
Terrier was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich due to an apparent injury following a dangerous tackle from Nicolas Jackson and was replaced by Ibrahim Maza. The forward will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Malik Tillman and Jonas Hofmann are expected to see increased minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Terrier See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 25, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday-Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 24, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsOctober 22, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Tuesday Champions League Cheat SheetSeptember 16, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Terrier See More