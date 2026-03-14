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Martin Terrier Injury: Subbed off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Terrier was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich due to an apparent injury, the club announced.

Terrier was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich due to an apparent injury following a dangerous tackle from Nicolas Jackson and was replaced by Ibrahim Maza. The forward will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Malik Tillman and Jonas Hofmann are expected to see increased minutes.

Martin Terrier
Bayer Leverkusen
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