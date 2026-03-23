Martin Terrier Injury: Will miss several weeks

Terrier (hamstring) suffered an injury a few minutes after coming off bench during Saturday's 3-3 draw against Heidenheim and will miss several weeks to recover, according to Kicker.

Terrier is set to miss several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury less than 10 minutes after coming off the bench in Saturday's draw against Heidenheim. The Frenchman will look to use the international break to speed up his recovery and make himself available as early as possible in April after locking down a regular starting role for the Werkself with five starts in his last six appearances, along with one goal, one assist and five shots. Until he is back up to full speed, Ibrahim Maza is in line for an expanded role in the front line.