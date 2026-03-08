Martin Terrier headshot

Martin Terrier News: Scores one with assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Terrier scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Terrier recorded his first assist of the season, adding a goal against Freiburg on Saturday. Primarily a bench option, he's started just three times in the last seven league appearances, collecting seven shots, five tackles, and three clearances in that span.

Martin Terrier
Bayer Leverkusen
