Martin Terrier News: Scores one with assist in draw
Terrier scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus SC Freiburg.
Terrier recorded his first assist of the season, adding a goal against Freiburg on Saturday. Primarily a bench option, he's started just three times in the last seven league appearances, collecting seven shots, five tackles, and three clearances in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Terrier See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 25, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday-Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 24, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsOctober 22, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Tuesday Champions League Cheat SheetSeptember 16, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Terrier See More