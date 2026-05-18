Martin Valjent Injury: Suffers hamstring issue

Valjent (hamstring) was forced off in the 69th minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss against Levante with muscular discomfort, raising concerns over his availability for Saturday's crucial survival clash against Real Oviedo, according to Canal 4 Diario.

Valjent's early exit added to what was already a miserable afternoon for Mallorca, who now sit on the brink of relegation heading into the final fixture of the season. The club will assess the extent of the hamstring issue over the coming days before making a call on his involvement against Oviedo, with the Bermellones needing a win and favorable results elsewhere to avoid the drop. His potential absence for such a critical fixture would be a significant blow for coach Martin Demichelis, who is already running low on defensive resources after a difficult afternoon at the Ciutat de Valencia. David Lopez could be set to start if Valjent had to miss the season finale.