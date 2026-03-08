Martin Valjent News: 12 clearances in away draw

Valjent generated 12 clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Valjent was incredibly busy as his side drew 2-2 away to Osasuna. Mallorca held a 2-0 lead going into the final moments of normal time before they conceded twice late to draw 2-2. The defender picked up his third yellow card of the season as he conceded three fouls. He made 12 clearances in the match, which was his most in a game this season and the sixth time he had made 10 or more in a game this year.