Martin Valjent News: Logs another goal
Valjent scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Celta Vigo.
Valjent finished his February with a goal at Sevilla, saving a point for Mallorca in the process. Even though the center-back could not do the same point saving Saturday, he logged another goal, giving himself two goals across his last five La Liga appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now