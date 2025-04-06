Martin Valjent News: Logs another goal

Valjent scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Celta Vigo.

Valjent finished his February with a goal at Sevilla, saving a point for Mallorca in the process. Even though the center-back could not do the same point saving Saturday, he logged another goal, giving himself two goals across his last five La Liga appearances.