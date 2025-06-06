Martin Valjent News: Makes 31 starts

Valjent started in each of his 31 appearances for Mallorca in the 2024/25 Liga season, recording three goals, 187 clearances, 30 tackles and 21 blocked shots.

Most of Valjent's fantasy contributions this season came in the clearances department, and the center-back recorded triple digits in that category for the fifth season in a row. The three goals also represented a season-high mark for the Slovakian center-back, who looked equally comfortable playing in three-man and four-man defensive schemes.