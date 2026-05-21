Martin Valjent News: Option for season finale

Valjent (hamstring) has returned to training without any apparent issues and will be available for Saturday's crucial survival clash against Real Oviedo, according to COPE.

Valjent had been forced off late in Sunday's defeat against Levante raising concerns over his fitness for the most important fixture of Mallorca's season, but his participation in Thursday's open training session is a significant relief for coach Martin Demichelis. The Slovak center-back will allow coach Demichelis to restore his preferred defensive partnership alongside Omar Mascarell for the Oviedo clash.